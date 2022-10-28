Government withdraws letter of raising Rs 100 crores

Law university: Proposal of Rs 222.63 crore will be presented before the cabinet for administrative approval

Aurangabad:

The State government has finally withdrawn the letter sent to the university about raising funds of about Rs 100 crores on its own while guaranteeing to pay only Rs 120 crores out of the Rs 223 crores required for the various works of the second phase of expansion of the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU). The government sent a letter to the university in this regard on October 27.

In a letter sent to the university registrar, the government has said that action is being taken to submit a proposal before the cabinet for administrative approval of the budget worth Rs 222.63 crore. The MNLU established in backward areas like Marathwada was informed through a letter about raising around Rs 100 crore. Reactions of severe displeasure were starting to emerge from all levels regarding this letter of the government.

Moreover, the information in this regard reached Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oak when he visited the university. Through him, the subject of this letter of the State government was also conveyed to the senior level. Then on October 27, the State government sent a letter to the law university informing that the budget for the construction of an administrative building, library and teaching room in Kanchanwadi area has been approved.