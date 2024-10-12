"Govinda Govinda" echoes in Rajabazar Procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Vijayadashami procession began at 10 am from Rajabazar's Balaji Temple. Priests placed the deity's idol in a chariot, and the procession, with traditional music and hundreds of devotees, moved through Paradariba, Bhandibazar, City Chowk, and Shahganj. The aarti of Lord Balaji was held at the temple by 11.45 am.

In the evening, a palakhi procession set off from Harlal Shyamlal Balaji Mandir Trust at 6 pm. Devotees took turns lifting the palakhi as it passed through Kharakuwan, Suparihanuman Road, and Pandariba, reaching the temple for a final aarti.