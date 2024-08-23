Govindas to take risk without insurance coverage for Dahi Handi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ‘Dahi Handi’ festival is celebrated with great fervour, on the second day of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, across Maharashtra. Govindas, from young to old, form human pyramids to reach and break the high-hanging Dahi Handi, a pot filled with curd. Thousands of people enjoy this celebration. However, if an accident occurs during these activities, resulting in injury or disability to a Govinda, who is responsible? To address this concern, the Maharashtra State Dahi Handi Govinda Association has initiated insurance coverage for all Govindas across the state. Despite this, many Govinda groups in the city have yet to receive 'insurance protection.'

Association responsible for insurance coverage

The state government has decided to provide free insurance coverage to 75,000 Govindas. This decision was officially announced by the state’s sports department on July 25, 2024. The responsibility of ensuring this insurance coverage reaches all the Govindas has been assigned to the 'Maharashtra State Dahi Handi Govinda Association.' The insurance coverage is valid from August 14 to 28.

Last date on Saturday

To avail of the free insurance coverage, Govinda groups were required to submit a request letter from the organisation, an application form, and details including the names, ages, and mobile numbers of all Govindas by August 24. The scanned documents along with details were supposed to be sent to e-mail ID gi.mrdge@gmail.com. It was also specified that Govindas under the age of 14 would not be included.

Govinda Groups in the city

This year, there are 25 to 30 Govinda pathaks (groups) in the city, including 15 major ones. Some of the prominent groups are the ‘Jabre Hanuman Govinda Pathak’ from Jadhavmandi, the 'Jai Bhole Krida Mandal Govinda Pathak' from Kachiwada, Chelipura, and the ‘Mitra Mandal Govinda Pathak’ from Raja Bazar, along with groups from Dhawani Mohalla, Narali Baugh, and other areas are important.

Non-registration with the charity commissioner causes issues

Tulsibaughwale of Jabre Hanuman Govinda Pathak said, “The third generation of our Pathak is preparing to form human pyramids this year. This group, founded by Lakhan Pahelwan, is the city's oldest group. They have 300 Govindas and attempted to secure insurance coverage, but because the group is not registered with the Charity Commissioner, they and other city Govinda groups are deprived of insurance protection.

Negotiations are ongoing

Umesh Devgirikar, of Jai Bhole Sports Club Govinda Pathak, said, ”We have a group of 400 Govindas. Securing insurance coverage has been challenging due to the various conditions imposed. As our group is not registered with the Charity Commissioner, we have not been able to obtain insurance, but talks are ongoing to find a positive outcome.”