Govt doctors ‘Practice’ in private hospitals continues unhindered

Permission obtained on behalf of family members, relatives and friends

Aurangabad:

Health services commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has warned government doctors to not do private services. But the practice of government doctors in private hospitals continues unhindered. Some are providing private services with the permission obtained under the Bombay Nursing Home in the name of wife, family members, friends and relatives who are also doctors.

Public health department is providing patient care through health centers, rural hospitals, sub-district hospitals and district hospitals. While providing service in government hospitals, some doctors are also providing service in private hospitals. As a rule, government doctors cannot provide private services. But some doctors went to court and were granted permission to provide private services without taking the non-practicing allowance (NPA).

According to court orders, even this service cannot be provided in duty hours. Still, some doctors are providing unhindered services in private hospitals during duty hours. Many hospitals have been given permits even though they are not compliant. Some doctors do not stay at the headquarters despite taking all the benefits. However, the administration says that there is no action taken due to lack of evidence.

Govt service in day and private at night

Government doctors are not allowed to do private practice under the Bombay nursing homes registration act. Health department officials claimed that there is only one doctor in Aurangabad who has approached the court and is providing private services. However, many doctors have set up hospitals in the name of their wife and relatives. Services are provided in government hospitals in the morning and private hospitals in the evening.

No doctors provide private service

None of the doctors under the health department are providing services in private hospitals. All their work is monitored by the government, said Dr Sudhakar Shelke, district health officer.