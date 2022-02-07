Govt employees, teachers to observe token strike on Feb 23,24

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

Various Government employees and teachers will observe a two-day strike across the State from February 23 for their different demands including the implementation of an old pension scheme.

Members of Rajya Sarkari Madhyavarti Sanghatna, Mahsul Sanghatna and other unions in a press release issued here on Monday stated that old pension was stopped from November 2005 and introduced a new contributory pension scheme.

“The new pension scheme is not for the future of employees and teachers. The Central Government provided different facilities under the new scheme but the State Government has not done anything about it. Around 50 per cent of in-service employees are angry and worried over it.

Anganwadi, nursing appointed on a contract basis in various schemes has no future. They should be given minimum wage and regularise their service. We strongly oppose privatisation and outsourcing on the national level,” said the unions' office-bearers.

State president of Rajya Sarkari Madhyavarti Sanghatna B B Gaikwad and joint secretary Sanjay Kalshetty signed the statement.