Govt employees to take out mega morcha with families

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of Rajay Sakari Karmachiare Madhyavarthi Sanghatna with their family members will take out a mega morcha in the city during the festival season for the demand for implementation of the old pension scheme and withdraw the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

District president of the union Dr Devidas Jarare and general secretary N S Kamble said that the employees would take out morcha with the slogan ‘Majhe Kutumb--Majhi Pension’ would be taken out on November 8.

The morcha will commence at Bhadkal Gate, at 11 am, on Wednesday. It will culminate at the district collectorate via the Town Hall Flyover, Aam Khas and Khile Art route. They appealed to all the Government employees and employees of the district to participate in the agitation.

The State Government started implementing a contributory pension scheme on November 1, 2005. Later, it was converted to NPS. The employees are struggling against this for the past 17 years. The employees were in agitation in March 2023 for their 18 pending demands. They withdrew the agitation at the Government’s request. But, the union decided to agitate as their demands were not fulfilled in six months.