Govt may lose crores of rupees revenue

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

The State Government is likely to lose 75 per cent of revenue from sand and other minor minerals in Marathwada this year.

It may be noted that sand belts are auctioned so that Government revenue from it. However, the auction process was delayed because of the complicated process. This is providing a way for lifting and transportation of sand and minor minerals. The revenue department is getting complaints frequently about lifting sand beyond permissible limit. Despite this, the machinery is not ready to take action on the basis of the complaint.

All the eight districts of the region have a target to collect Rs 833.62 crore from land revenue and minor mineral tax in the current financial year. Of them, Rs 677.74 crore from minerals. The Revenue Department collected 50.19 crore land revenue and 165.93 crores from minerals so far.

The department's finances have shrunk due to Covid restrictions and continuous heavy rains for the past three years. This also affects sand belts auction.

The total revenue of the department by the end of December is Rs 216.13 crore from both land and minor minerals.

This is 25 per cent of the target. It may lose 75 per cent of revenue if the auctioning process of sand is completed on time. The actual sand extraction period is from October to June. Sand extraction does not occur in large quantities during monsoon.

The district-wise target and recovery of minor minerals are as follows;

Target-----------collected revenue

Hingoli- Rs 37 crores ------Rs 14 crores

Jalna Rs 73 crores -----Rs 20 crores

Aurangabad Rs 115 crores -----Rs 31 crores

Parbhani Rs 76 crores -----Rs 19 crores

Osmanabad Rs 86 crores ---Rs 18 crores

Nanded Rs 133 crores ----Rs 34 crores

Latur Rs 55 crores -----Rs 12 crores

Beed Rs 100 crores -----Rs 13 crores

(total Rs 677 crores ------Rs 165 crores)