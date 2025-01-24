Govt ordered to deliver Son’s remains to Mother

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a tragic twist to a gruesome murder case, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered the government to exhume and transport the remains of a murdered man to his mother’s home for cremation. The cremation must be conducted per tradition without a funeral procession, directed by Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Rohit W. Joshi.

The case centres around 35-year-old Ravi Bhosale, whose dismembered body was discovered in Mula Dam, Newasa taluka, in May 2024. Ravi’s mother, Zhamparabai Shrimant Bhosale from Gangapur, had filed a missing person complaint with the Gangapur police, which eventually led to the grim discovery of six body parts.

DNA confirms identity but remains buried

Police collected Zhamparabai’s blood samples for a DNA test, which confirmed in October 2024 that the remains matched her son. However, the police had already buried the remains after collecting DNA samples, citing procedural norms.

Zhamparabai approached the Newasa Tehsildar to request her son’s remains for proper last rites. The Tehsildar referred the matter to the police, but no action was taken.

Court battle for Justice

When the police refused to hand over the remains, Zhamparabai turned to the Newasa court, which denied her plea, citing the lack of legal provisions. Undeterred, she approached the High Court through Advocates Yogesh Bolkar and Kakasaheb Jadhav.

The High Court’s ruling brings closure to a mother’s harrowing battle, ensuring dignity in her son’s final rites. The judgment is seen as a compassionate interpretation of justice, respecting both legal procedures and human sentiments.