GP employee killed as transformer collapses

Incident of Gadhe Jalgaon: MSEDCL refutes claims

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Gram Panchayat (GP) employee who supplied water in Gadhe Jalgaon died on the spot after a transformer fell on him on Tuesday morning.

The deceased employee has been identified as Sheikh Faiyaz Sheikh Nasruddin (49). The transformer, which was suspended by a rope wire, due to the storm two days ago fell down on the employee. Sarpanch and other villagers alleged that this death was due to laxity of the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

According to villagers, a temporary transformer was installed here a few days ago. But its nut-bolts may not have been tightened. It was hanged only with the help of a rope wire. It fell, at that exact moment Sheikh Faiyaz was the spot.

However, it is being said by the MSEDCL that the water supply employee went to the spot to do repair work without giving any idea and died due to electric shock. The deceased Faiyaz is survived by his mother, three younger sisters and a younger brother.

Work will be completed on priority

While the work was going on, the drainage line and water supply pipeline of GP had to be shifted. Apart from this, electricity poles of MSEDCL also had to be shifted. This work caused delays. The work will be completed as soon as possible, said Bhaulal Nimbhore, assistant civil engineer.