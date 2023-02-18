GPS tracking to be used for question papers ‘runners’

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will use GPS to keep real-time tracking runners of question papers during the examination time.The objective is to maintain the confidentiality of the question paper and avoid its leaking.

It may be noted that teachers are appointed as ‘runners’ to deliver question papers from the main centre to examinations and bring back students' answer books after the examination in every district.

Several incidents of leaking question papers were reported during the last several years. This created confusion among students when question papers were made viral on social media.

The chief secretary of the State chaired a high-level meeting organised through video conference on February 10 to conduct the HSC, and SSC examinations in a copy-free atmosphere.

Director general of police, additional chief secretary of the Rural Development Department, principal secretary of School Education, commissioner of education, president of the State Board, all divisional commissioners, district collectors, commissioners of police, superintendents of police, chief executive officers, divisional chairmen of the Board, deputy directors of all regions and education officers of all the districts were present.

In the meeting, it was decided to track runners through the GPS while delivering question papers and bringing back answer books during the examination times. The Board officers said that this would help to maintain the confidentiality of question papers and avoid confusion among students.

HSC exam begins next week

The HSC examinations will be conducted from February 21 to March 21 while students of SSC will appear for the examinations between March 2 and 25.