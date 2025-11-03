Grad voters registration applications should be accepted in online & offline modes: Divi Commissioner Papalkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar instructed all the district collectors of Marahtwada to accept graduate voter registration applications both online and offline as per the rules.

It may be noted that the Election Commission of India released the public notice for voter registration of the Aurangabad Division Graduate Constituency on September 30. With this, the voter registration application submission process has started.

The Commission has issued instructions regarding accepting online and offline voter registration applications.

However, due to verbal complaints that some offices in the division are telling that graduate voter registration applications should be made online instead of offline.

Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar issued instructions to all the District Collectors in the division that graduate voter registration applications should be accepted both online and offline as per the rules. The district collectors were asked to issue such instructions to all those concerned at the district level.