Graduation Day at Evolving Minds
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 18, 2023 11:35 PM 2023-04-18T23:35:02+5:30 2023-04-18T23:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Evolving Minds Preschool recently celebrated their Seniors Graduation Day.
The little Evolvers showed their individual talents after which they had a graduation march with the parents and teachers cheering them on. The kids walked down the aisle to receive their diplomas and cut the cake along with principal Nirupama Bafna, vice-principal Muskkaan Bafnaa and class teachers.
While receiving the diplomas, the respective class teachers said two lines regarding each individual child.