Graduation Day at Evolving Minds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Evolving Minds Preschool recently celebrated their Seniors Graduation Day.

The little Evolvers showed their individual talents after which they had a graduation march with the parents and teachers cheering them on. The kids walked down the aisle to receive their diplomas and cut the cake along with principal Nirupama Bafna, vice-principal Muskkaan Bafnaa and class teachers.

While receiving the diplomas, the respective class teachers said two lines regarding each individual child.