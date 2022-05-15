Graduation Day at Krayon Kids Nursery

Aurangabad, May 14: The Graduation Day for students of Sr KG was held at Krayon Kids Nursery Beed Bypass, recently. Students completed their English writing skills, Numeracy, Hindi, EVS and Art course work.

They performed their elocution rhymes.

Student Pranav Pardhe presented a patriotic song. Principal Pallavi Narwade felicitated the students. Preeti Shah hosted the event.

Parents, teachers and principal appreciated the students. Teaching and non-teaching staff made efforts for the success.