Grain APMC market in Jadhavwadi halts Rs 6 crore daily trade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The high-value grain Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Jadhavwadi was completely shut on Friday to demand the removal of cess at agricultural produce markets following the 5% GST on food grains, whose revenue now goes to the state government.

The strike halted daily transactions of around Rs 6 crore, according to Harish Pawar, president of Aurangabad Merchants Association. Normally, corn arrivals are high, and buyers gather daily for auctions between 9–10 am at the sale hall. However, on Friday, the hall gates remained closed. Of the 126 market stalls, over 25 buyers usually participate. Most farmers withheld their produce after prior notice, and weekly closures for vegetables and fruits also coincided with the strike. The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture supported the shutdown. Officials Krishna Parik, Rajendra Basha, Rakeshkumar Jain, Rishikumar Sahuji, Ankush Daima, Santosh Nikam, and Shivling Gulwe coordinated the strike.

Caption:

The sale hall at Jadhavwadi high-value apmc market remained closed on Friday for various demands. Traders and buyers sat outside on the steps.