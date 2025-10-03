Gram panchayat demands Ring Road for Bidkin village

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Bidkin Gram Panchayat has urged the Industries Minister to construct a dedicated ring road to support industrial growth in the area. Thousands of crores are being invested by domestic and international companies in Bidkin’s industrial zone, part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), with production expected to begin in the next two years.

At a recent Udyogmitra meeting held at Auric Shendra, Bidkin Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Ashok Dharme and Adv. Sanchit Patunkar met Industries Minister Uday Samant and submitted a memorandum outlining key demands:

Approve 750 days under the Rehabilitation Act for farmers affected by industrial projects.

Release immediate compensation for Class 2 landowners and other farmers.

Issue land acquisition certificates to all affected farmers.

Deposit amounts waived from farmers’ bank crop loans without delay.

Grant the Gram Panchayat the right to collect property tax.

Hold a meeting with union Minister, Chief Minister, and Deputy CM to discuss a new six-lane road and railway line from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Bidkin.

Construct a commuter road from DMIC for local farmers.

Develop a 100-acre sports ground in Bidkin under DMIC.

Ensure employment opportunities for local residents (Bhumiputras).

Build a modern State Labour Insurance Hospital for the community.

The memorandum highlights the Gram Panchayat’s push for better infrastructure, fair compensation, and welfare measures to support farmers and locals amid rapid industrial development.