Gramaudyogik Shikshan Mandal celebrates golden jubilee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Gramaudyogik Shikshan Mandal (GSM) which was started in 1975, is completing 50 years of its journey soon.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Dr Yadnaveer Kawade (president, GSM) said that during this period, the society opened the doors of technical education to the students of rural areas. It runs a technical high school, Polytechnic, Fire Engineering college, Engineering College and Hospital under the Mandal.

Dr Nilesh Patil (director, MIT), Sunil Deshmukh (Principal, MIT Polytechnic), Dr Mahendra Kondekar (Principal, MIT, Cidco ) and Dr Prabu Kodeswara (Principal, MIT Nursing) were also present at the briefing.

Dr Yadnaveer Kawade said that during the journey, this institute produced more than 25,000 students, who are now making their mark in reputed companies across the country. Currently, more than 500 professors are working in the education society which has more than 8000 students.

The GSM has state-of-the-art facilities to empower the students, such as well-equipped laboratories, modern teaching aids and a rich library and Research and Development Department.

The GSM has made a significant contribution to rural students by connecting them to the mainstream of technical education. It will continue to work for the society in the future as well.

GSM’s Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) provides students with in-depth knowledge of the latest technologies that are essential in today’s world. It offers courses in all top branches. They are Computer Science and Engineering, AI, Computer Design, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electronics and Computer, Mechanical, Civil, Architecture, Agricultural, Electrical, Mechatronics, Vocational Programs, Plastics and Polymers, Bachelor of Design and Skills Development.

--The GSM which will complete 50 years in October, is hosting a ‘Golden Jubilee Lecture Series.’

The celebration will continue until March 31, 2025.