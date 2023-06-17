Grand celebration of love

Ruchira Darda

Celebrations in our home are grand. They are a grand expression of our love, a grand gesture of our relationship and a grand celebration of any effort we make. Last three months, I have been trying to make a few grand gestures to celebrate my husband’s entry into the Forties. I was asked by a friend, forty seems to be a big deal for you guys. Hmm… For us it was a big deal to be 29, and it was an equally big deal to be 36, but it was an equally big deal when our son was on stage for the first time and their every report card and when we organised the MahaMarathon. But why if you ask me... Well! For us, it’s quite simple. When I look back at the years that have gone by, it’s these moments that we worked hard to treasure are what we remember.

In maintaining the relationships we have, it’s the small and elaborate gestures that say I love you. Else, every day is just a day. But it’s on us to make sure we make each day count. That, we make a core memory of every small occasion. Chocolate party or birthday memory book, a new dish or a loving kiss, it should all count.

They’ve become like our own family tradition, the kids trying to make a treasure hunt, my mother-in-law trying to feed us ‘Badaam halwa’ (almond sweet-dish), Mr k trying to plan a grand party, there are so many more.

My birthday boy is looking for me... he has really been after me to make sure his birthday is remembered forever! Honestly .. that’s exactly what I want to do for him!