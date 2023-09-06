Grand celebrations mark Krishna Janmashtami in city

Thousands of devotees flock to various Sri Krishna temples

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Krishna Janmashtami, the auspicious celebration of Bhagwan Krishna's birth, resonated through the midnight air in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as devotees gathered to sing aartis and offer their prayers on Wednesday. The vibrant occasion saw the rendition of the timeless 'Ovalu Aarti Madangopala' at the stroke of midnight, filling the hearts of thousands of devotees who had flocked to various Sri Krishna temples across the city.

At various temple, the idols of Bhagwan Sri Krishna were dressed in resplendent attire adorned with jewellery and colorful flower garlands. The devotees captured this enchanting scene on their mobile phones.

There was a huge rush in all 17 Sri Krishna temples across the city, as devotees lovingly anointed the deity. The presence of rain during the anointment ceremony only deepened the satisfaction of the devotees.

Mahanubhav Ashram

The festivities commence early in the morning at the Sri Krishna temple in Mahanubhava Ashram, located on Paithan road. Hundreds of devotees came together to recite the Akhand Srimad Bhagavad Gita. The soulful bhajans of Rabindra Khomene filled the air, transporting all present into a world of devotion. Former Mayor Nand Kumar Ghodele, Prashant Gupta, and Sanjay Singh performed the Abhishek at 11 pm.

ISKCON Madhuban

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Madhuban on Adalat road created a stunning cow calf rangoli at the entrance. Amidst the ongoing Maha Abhishek, devotees engaged in chanting of 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram.' The celebrations culminated with a sermon and the joyful observance of Bhagwan Sri Krishna's birthday. The event also welcomed young children, further enriching the spirit of Krishna Janmashtami.