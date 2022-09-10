Grand civic felicitation of CM in Paithan

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

A grand civic felicitation of the chief minister Eknath Shinde has been organised in Paithan on September 12 afternoon. The EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre has decided to encash the situation and display his strength in presence of the CM.

While addressing the press conference Bhumre

said, “The civic felicitation of the CM is being organised to express our gratitude towards him for granting funds of Rs 2,000 crore for the development works in Paithan tehsil during the past two months.

“The CM will get down at Chikalthana Airport on Monday (on September 12) afternoon and proceed directly to Paithan. He will visit Saint Eknath Maharaj temple and after paying obeisance, the grand civic felicitation has been organised on the ground at Kavsan. He will also visit the birthplace of Saint Dyaneshwar Maharaj at Apegaon. He will attend a tea party in Pachod.

The felicitation function will be attended by the union minister of state for railways (MoS) Raosaheb Danve, union minister of state for finance (MoS) Bhagwat Karad, co-operative minister Atul Save, agriculture minister Abdul Sattar and other ministers from the state. Many MLAs of the district and MLA Shahji Bapu Patil will also grace the function.

When Bhumre’s attention was drawn towards the huge gathering of Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray after rebels in Shiv Sena at Paithan. Henceforth is it an attempt to show Sena through the display of strength in presence of the CM, Bhumre said,” Aditya Thackeray visited after two and a half years and he had not granted any fund for the developments in the constituency. On other hand, the CM has granted crores of rupees.”

The ministers Atul Save, Abdul Sattar and MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Ramesh Bornare and Pradeep Jaiswal were present on the occasion.

After the formation of the new government in Maharashtra, the chief minister and deputy chief minister granted an aid of Rs 2,000 crore to the Paithan tehsil. The Brahmagavhan Lift Irrigation Project will be benefitting farmers in the tehsil. The Water Grid proposal of Rs 300 crore will enable many villages to get pure drinking water. The Paithan city will also be getting a share of Rs 40 crore for the development. Besides, Paithan is a spiritual destination, therefore, to ensure the safety and security of devotees (warkaris), the whole periphery will be brought under a CCTV surveillance network, said minister Bhumre.