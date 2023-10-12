Grand Karnapura fair to begin on October 15

Cantonment board to generate revenue of Rs 86 lakh through tenders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Karnapura fair, one of the biggest fairs of the district, will start on October 15, marking the beginning of the Navratri festival. Businessmen from various states have started arriving at the fair for setting up their shops. In all, Rs 86 lakh will be collected in the cantonment board’s treasury in the form of tender for fair and parking.

A grand fair is held in the 3 to 4 acre area of Karnapura ground of the cantonment. Every day lakhs of devotees come to take darshan of the Karnapura temple goddess. Due to this, more than 1000 small and big professionals and businessmen participate here and set up their shops for selling worship materials to giant wheels. A turnover of crores is done here in 10 days. The cantonment board is in possession of the land here. Every year the space is rented out for 10 days by issuing a tender. Board officials informed that this year the tender for Yatra has been passed for Rs 81 lakh, while the tender for parking has been passed for Rs 4.76 lakh. Such Rs 86 lakh will be deposited in the treasury of the cantonment board.

Fair divided into four zones

This year, the Karnapura fair will be divided into four parts including entertainment zone, food, cutlery and puja materials. Around 70 percent of the space has been allocated for the entertainment zone. Today the vendors were allotted space. Due to this, a large crowd had gathered in Karnapura ground. It has been seen that many people were willing to pay more to have their shop in a strategic location.

Ten giant wheels to attract attention

The fair will consist of ten giant wheels on the right and left sides. Thousands of people visiting the fair will enjoy this sky watch every day during Navratri festival.