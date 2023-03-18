Grand procession to welcome new year on Gudi Padwa

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A grand procession will be organised in the city to welcome the new year on Gudi Padwa on March 22, said former MP and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire in a press conference here on Saturday.

Khaire further said several representative of several Hindu sects, devotees and volunteers will participate in the procession. The procession will start at 4 pm after paying obeisance at Sansthan Ganpati in Raja Bazar. It will pass through Shahgunj, Gandhi Statue, Sarafa Road, City Chowk, Gulmandi, Aurangpura and will conclude at Khadkeshwar ground where Bhagwatacharya Gopalnand Maharaj will deliver a discourse at 7 pm. Swami Narendracharya Maharaj Sampraday, Bhhayu Maharaj Suryodaya Pariwar, Sant Warkari Sampraday, RSS, Mandir Sanrakshak Rashtriya Sansad, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Aarya Samaj, Virshaiva Lingayat Samaj and other organisations will participate in the procession. Hindu Nav Varsha Swagat Samiti president Bandu Oak, Shiv Sena district chief Kishenchand Tanwani, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, city organiser Vishwanath Swami, Balasaheb Thorat, Ganu Pande and others were present during the press meet.