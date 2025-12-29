Grandparents’ Day at Blooming Buds English School
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 29, 2025 18:00 IST2025-12-29T18:00:04+5:302025-12-29T18:00:04+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Blooming Buds English School celebrated Grandparents' Day with great joy. Students from Nursery to Grade 10 presented various skits and dance performances. The grandparents were very happy and delighted to see the performances. School administrator Hana Quadri appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.