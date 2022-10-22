Grandparents Day & Diwali at Evolving Minds

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

The Evolving Minds Preschool celebrated Grandparents Day along with Diwali celebrations.

Ramayan was enacted by the senior kg evolvers for the grandparents. Kids performed various danced dedicated to grandparents.

They performed rituals with their grandparents where they showered the feet of the grandparents with flowers, took their blessings and gave them a hand-made card. The grandparents showered their blessings on their grandchildren as well as the entire school, said principal Nirupama Bafna.