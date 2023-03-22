Great opportunity for startups in Marathwada to work in defense sector

- Workshop on defense opportunities organized by Magic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has taken the initiative to develop major defense equipment in India in order to reduce the huge import of defense sector products in the country and to take steps towards a self-reliant India. Through this, a great opportunity to develop a product has been made available to startups in Marathwada, said Prasad Kokil, director of Magic.

He was speaking at a workshop organized on Tuesday by Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) in association with MIT College and Maharashtra State Innovation Society on ‘Opportunities in the Defense Sector’. In this workshop, the MoD launched the 'Defense India Startup Challenge' (Disc 9) through iDEX, which aims to help startups, MSMEs and innovators to create prototypes and commercialize products and solutions in the field of national defense and security. Kokil said that a good ecosystem has been developed in Marathwada to work in the defense sector, and Magic as an IDEX partner incubator has taken the lead in this initiative. iDEX executive officers Anuj Jain, Amarjit Singh, Sijo Varghese of Maharashtra State Innovation Society, Parasharam Patil of IIT Bombay were present.

Services available for defense sector

Various services required for the defense sector are available at Sipet, Nielit, Indo German tool room, auto cluster and electronics cluster at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering at Nanded. Many experts are available for guidance through Magic and new entrepreneurs should take advantage, said Magic director Ashish Garde.