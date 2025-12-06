Great people, not great without reason

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Great people are not great without reason. It is because they rise above caste, religion, sect and the boundaries of the nation. When Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Savita Mai were married, the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel invited them to his home and welcomed them, saying that if Mahatma Gandhi had been alive today, he would have been very happy,” said Ravindra Kesarkar, a scholar and poet.

He was speaking at a special lecture on ‘ Golden Pages in the Life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: Mata Ramai and Maisaheb’ organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) its main auditorium on Saturday on the Mahaparinirvan Din of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Management Council members Dr Ravikiran Sawant, Dr Venkat Lamb, Director of Student Development Board Dr Kailash Ambhure were present.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari and Pro-VC also spoke. In the morning before this lecture, a 'Samta Shanti Padyatra' was taken out.