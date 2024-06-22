Greed for reward led to uncovering kidnapping plot of industrialist

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an attempt to get rich quickly, six friends hatched a conspiracy to kidnap industrialist Hemant Kank. However, fear of the police led them to abandon the plan. During the investigation, it was revealed that one of the conspirators disclosed the plot to Kank out of greed for a reward, leading to the exposure of the kidnapping plot.

Kiran Kolhe (age 23, Gurupimpri, in Ghansawangi tehsil), who runs a tea stall in front of Kank’s company in Waluj MIDC, and Rishikesh Vishnu Hood (19, Padli in Paithan tehsil), plotted to kidnap industrialist and extort ransom. The duo decided to involve their friends Akash Bhausaheb Pacharne (22, Bhoygaon in Gangapur tehsil), Kartik Sachin Pawar (19, Kordgaon in Vaijapur tehsil), Adesh Janardhan Gaikwad (19, Shiur Bangla in Vaijapur tehsil), and Rohit Dattatraya Dhawale (21, Hingni Berdi in Daund tehsil). Due to their modest financial situation and the desire to become rich quickly, all six friends decided to kidnap Kank.

After hatching the plan, they watched Kank for several days. However, some of them backed out of the conspiracy fearing police action after the failure of the kidnapping plan. A month ago, Akash Pacharne met with Kank and informed him that Kiran Kolhe and Rishikesh Hood, along with their accomplices, were planning to kidnap him for ransom. Following this, the industrialist contacted the police, and Crime Branch Inspector Sandeep Gurme, PSI Pravin Wagh, and their team conducted raids at various locations and arrested the six accused.

Now Regretting

The gang of friends who were caught are now regretting their actions. Police said that they are now pleading for forgiveness, admitting their mistake. The five friends are angry with Akash, blaming him for their capture due to his greed for a reward, which leads him to inform Kank about the plot.