Green Day at Pinks N Blues

Aurangabad, July 20:

Pinks N Blues Preschool, Satara celebrated Green day with seed plantation activity. All parents, students and staff were called in green theme. With the help of principal Soniya Kaur Daroga, teachers arranged plants and explained students how trees are important part in our life and society. Parents lauded the creative activity.

