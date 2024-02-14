Group of 40 youths creates chaos in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of 40-45 youth who covered their faces with saffron handkerchiefs and were holding sticks and swords created chaos in the garden near the administrative building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday afternoon.

They tried to create terror by driving away the students who were having lunch in the garden, on the suspicion that lovers were sitting there on ‘Valentine's Day.' It is learnt that the group members were belonging to Bajrang Dal. It may be noted that recently an incident of attempting to abduct three female students took place on the campus.

Agitation near VC chamber

Members of different student unions staged in front of the chamber of VC demanding action against those who created chaos. The agitators said that the miscreants arrived on the campus on a four-wheeler and 10 to 12 two-wheelers covering their faces with saffron handkerchiefs. They entered the garden located near the main building. They raised slogans and forced students who were studying or having lunch in the garden. When the group of students were asked the reason for this, one of them took out a sword. When the group of miscreants disappeared when they saw that other students were gathering.

The offices of different Ambedkarite organisations rushed towards the university. They started staging sit-in agitation in front of the VC chamber demanding action against the miscreants. When the VC refused to meet the agitators, they submitted a memorandum and ended the agitation. Sachin Nikam, Gunaratna Sonawne, Dr Lokesh Kamble and others were present. Members of Samyak Yuva Prathisthan led by Dr Prakash Ingle also submitted a memorandum demanding action against those responsible for creating chaos on the university campus.

Earlier, there were arguments between Assistant Commissioner of Police Sampat Shinde, police inspector of Begumpura Police Station Rekha Londhe and agitators near the VC chamber for some time. The student union alleged that ACP Shinde used bad words for the girls. A delegation of agitators will meet Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya to lodge a complaint against the ACP. Meanwhile, VC Dr Fulari used the rear door of the administrative building because of the agitation being staged by the students in front of his chamber. The agitators also raised slogans.