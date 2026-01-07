Group of daily-wage women mobilised in election campaigns;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal elections have kicked off in the city, and campaign fever is at its peak. Amidst the hustle of rallies, a striking reality has emerged. To boost the image and show of strength of candidates, daily-wage campaign workers, particularly women, are being hired. Reports indicate that women are being paid Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per day, along with a meal, to join rallies as a ‘crowd’ and create a visible presence.

Earlier, party workers from each household would participate enthusiastically. Now, with the Prabhag-based system requiring candidates to cover large areas in a short time, regular volunteers are insufficient, leading to the hiring of temporary workers. In some cases, women have even been provided with sarees of a particular colour to display unity.

Housewives see seasonal employment:

Many middle-class and working-class women are treating this work as seasonal employment to supplement household income. They participate from around 10 am to 6 pm in rallies and return home after receiving their daily wage.

Payment varies by party:

Contractors supply campaign workers to all parties, with the majority being women housewives, domestic workers, and female labourers sometimes with no connection to the Prabhag they are campaigning in.

Daily duties include:

Walking behind the candidate, distributing pamphlets, seeking votes, and marking symbols as instructed, with breakfast in the morning and a full lunch provided.