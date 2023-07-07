GRP gets new vehicles

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Government Railway Police (GRP) received eight new vehicles from the district planning committee (DPC) funds on Friday. Director General of Police (GRP) Pradnya Sarwade flagged off the vehicle. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, CP Manoj Lohiya, special IGP Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, and others were present.

Sarwade said, the GRP at all the places in the state has to work with limited resources. In many places, they do not have their building. However, they have to investigate the cases at far distant places. It is satisfying that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar GRP has received eight vehicles from the DPC funds.

District guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre and collector Pandey has sanctioned the funds for the vehicles. GRP SP Mokshada Patil submitted a proposal for it. Acting SP Ganesh Shinde kept a follow-up with the administration for the vehicles.

API Premlata Jagtap, Varsha Vhagade, Prashant Gambhirrao and others took efforts for the success of the function.