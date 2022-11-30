GSI creates awareness about Lonar crater

Aurangabad

Geological Survey of India (GSI), state unit, Pune organised a programme to create awareness at Lonar crater and lake between November 21 and 26 to create awareness about the importance and conservation of the geo-heritage site of Lonar crater and lake.

The programme was organised as a part of celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. GSI team including geologists Amrita Ghosh, Sachin Mhatre, Sainath Mungal, and Manoj Dalvi organised the awareness program on the conservation of Geo-heritage site at Lonar Crater and lake.

Ghosh said that the Lonar crater is one of the 34 National Geological Monuments & Geo-heritage sites. which is the worldwide available only hypervelocity impact crater created by a meteorite impact on continental flood basalt around 570,000 years ago.

During the initiative, the team has conducted interactive sessions at different schools, colleges, tehsil office, panchayet office, Lonar tourist point and interacted with students, local people, tourist and administrative bodies to explain the importance, significance, and various method of conservation of this Geo-heritage site.

Ghosh explained the uniqueness and origin of the Lonar crater whereas Mhatre elaborated on the importance of conservation and public awareness of this Geo-heritage site at Lonar.