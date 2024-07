GTTCI Maharashtra West and North Chapters launched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Global Trade and Technology Council (GTTCI, India), launched GTTCI Maharashtra West and North Chapters at Pune recently. High Commissioner of Mauritius H Dillum, Founder President GTTCI India Dr Gaurav Gupta, Chairperson Religare Group and GTTCI India) Dr Rashmi Saluja, Mentor GTTCI Maharashtra and Founder Chairperson Silver Edge Utopian Pienaal Waankhaday, President GTTCI Maharashtra and Vice President Silver Edge Utopian Aisshwarya Waankhaday Sachdeva, Treasurer and West Zone President GTTCI Maharashtra CA Suyog Bagul, President GTTCI North Maharashtra Yashashree Pawar were among the guests, business community and renowned personalities present.

Dr Gupta shared the purpose behind the establishment of GTTCI West and North Maharashtra Chapters.

The newly-appointed Board members of GTTCI Maharashtra comprise: Treasurer Maharashtra GTTCI and West Zone President - CA Suyog Bagul, President North Maharashtra –Yashashree Pawar, Vice President Mahesh Munot, Secretary – CA Amit Gholkar, Treasurer – CA Nikhil Bachute, Director Strategy –Mahendra Potnis, and Director Business Leads Sayali Dhatrak.

Dillum explained the business opportunities between India and Mauritius. He also praised GTTCI for the organization's work throughout India.

The event included CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Awards by Silver Edge Utopian working in the areas of Women Health, Diabetes and Environment. Dr Abhigyan Upadhyay and Amar Bhanushali were juries for the awards.

Dillum presented awards to Arvind Pargaonkar (Schneider Electric Pvt. Ltd. Ahmednagar), Abhijeet Jayaswal (Abhijeet Group Nagpur), Dr Kapil Joshi (ERISHA Pune), Balkrishna Kapse (Kapse Foundation, Yeola Nashik) and Dr Rajesh Purushottam (Prognostics INMED Pvt. Ltd. Pune).

Rupali Bagul, Advisory Board Members Girish Waankhaday, .Jaydeep Waankhade, Ajinkya Chandwadkar, Dr Sandhya and Hemant Suryvanshi, DIG Satyajit Vaidya were present.

Project Head Sayali Soundankar briefed the audience about GTTCI Business Conclave to be held in Mumbai and Nashik in November. Sonali Bhagwat anchored the programme.