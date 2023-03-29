Guarantee to complete Jalgaon road by June 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon road will be completed by June 30, 2023. An assurance was given on Wednesday in the Aurangabad bench on behalf of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Taking cognizance of the stalled work of the Jalgaon road and the poor condition of the road, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court had filed a 'Sumoto Public Interest Litigation'. In the hearing on that petition on Wednesday, the court ordered that the local administration should immediately take action to acquire the land of the cemetery in Harsul.

Adv Bhushan Kulkarni represented PWD, Assistant public prosecutor Sujit Karlekar on behalf of the local administration, while Adv Chaitanya Dharurkar worked as a friend of the court. The next hearing is scheduled on April 27.