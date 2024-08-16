Guardian Minister assures employment creation; development of neglected sectors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Marathwada's development and employment creation will receive a boost in the coming times, said the district guardian minister Abdul Sattar during the flag hoisting ceremony (main government function) held in the premises of the Divisional Commissioner’s Office on August 15.

The guardian minister said, “ A major project of Lubrizol company is coming to Bidkin. It has been allocated 120 acres of land. The project will directly employ 900 persons. This major project will activate other small industries. Similarly, an investment of Rs 20,000 crore is being made through the Toyota-Kirloskar project, which will directly provide jobs to 8,000 people and indirectly to another 8,000. The Ather Energy two-wheeler manufacturing project will also generate significant employment opportunities.”

MP Sandipan Bhumare, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal and Sanjay Shirsat, former MPs Chandrakant Khaire and Imtiaz Jaleel, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde, Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, District Collector Deelip Swami, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra, Police Commissioner Pradeep Pawar, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Jagdish Miniyar, Deputy Collector Prabhoday Muley, along with officers, freedom fighters, families of martyred soldiers, and citizens were present on the occasion. Praveena Kannadkar conducted the event.

Plans for the development of neglected sectors

In the district, the names of more than 5.32 lakh women have been approved for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. Under the 'Annapurna Yojana', which provides three free gas cylinders, over 1.68 lakh women will benefit. Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, 2,318 vacancies have been registered by various establishments, and 2,227 candidates have applied for them. The Minority Commission has been established and is now operational. A project worth Rs 328.42 crore will be implemented for dairy development. In 19 districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, 13,400 milch animals will be distributed, said the guardian minister adding that a decision has also been made to convert 'Class II' Khalsa land or properties in Marathwada into 'Class I', said the guardian minister.

Honour for police officers and employees

The recipient of the President’s Medal, Police Superintendent (Information Technology section) Sanjay Khande, and assistant PSI Dwarkadas Bhange, and the Police officers and personnel assigned to effectively curb Naxalite activities were awarded special service medals. Police Inspector Kumarasingh Rathod and Pravin Yadav, PSI Ashok Mane, Deepak Pardhe, Radha Late, Uttam Nagargoje, Dilip Jadhav, Anil Nanekar, Narayan Rathod, and Bharat Nikalje were felicitated by the guardian minister on the occasion.