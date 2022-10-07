Guardian minister corners smart city officers

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre visited the Smart City Corporation office on Friday and inspected the command control centre (CCC). Smart City has installed more than 700 CCTV cameras in various locations in the city by spending Rs 178 crore.

Bhumre inspected the CCC and suddenly asked to show the pictures of the CCTV camera in the Garkheda area. When the officers showed the pictures of the camera on the screen, it was seen that the camera was completely blocked by a huge tree. Bhumre wanted to see his office and Divisional Sports Complex in Garkheda area on the screen, but it was blocked by a tree in the picture. Hence, Bhumre berated the officers and directed them to install a good quality camera in this area which would cover the entire area.

Bhumre then reviewed the development works initiated by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) during the meeting of the officers which continued for around one and a half hours.

Bhumre spoke with the mediapersons after the meeting, and said the review of various issues including roads, water, fire brigade and others were taken. The deadline for the completion of the water supply scheme is February, 2024 and it will be completed within that time. There are problems installing jackwell at Jayakwadi, but with the help of the latest technology, the work will be done. A discussion will be held soon with the chief minister and deputy chief minister to request them to pay the share of AMC for the water supply scheme by the state government. Efforts are being taken to acquire additional land for the Safari Park. An assurance has been given to the officers that the pending funds with the state government will be released soon.

Various development works are being accomplished in the city under the Smart City scheme. He will take the review of these works next Thursday, Bhumre said.

AMC administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari, additional commissioner B B Nemane, Ravindra Nikam, city engineer Sakharam Panzade, urban development deputy director A B Deshmukh, medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha and other officers were present.