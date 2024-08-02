Guardian minister demonstrates his strength in Sillod

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After the Lok Sabha elections, the guardian minister Abdul Sattar showcased his strength in Sillod by organising a powerful display during the inauguration of the Women Empowerment Campaign on Friday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the guardian minister patting him on the back for the successful event. Women from various districts across the state gathered in Sillod. For nine hours, women were present in Sillod for this event.

To make this event successful, the guardian minister engaged the entire administrative machinery in meticulous planning for eight days. After departing from the airport, the Chief Minister participated in the 65-km long roadshow, making stops at various locations. This included welcoming new members from other parties and meeting with various groups. The roadshow lasted from 1 pm to 5 pm.

While speaking to the media during the roadshow, the Chief Minister strongly responded to the opposition's criticism of the Ladki Bahen scheme. He said that the ground beneath their feet had been slipped, therefore, they were making reckless statements.

Crowds everywhere in Sillod city

The event was hosted at the Sena Bhavan in Ambedkar Chowk, Sillod. More than 400 state transport buses were arranged for the event, and a large number of women and citizens also arrived in various other vehicles. Consequently, all the roads in the city were crowded, and the influx of vehicles caused a complete traffic jam.

Fireworks like Diwali

After leaving Phulambri, as the Chief Minister's convoy headed towards Sillod, the flowers were showered on him through JCB at every stop. In many places, he was also welcomed with large garlands using cranes. Besides, fireworks were set off at every intersection or square. As soon as the CM entered Sillod city, fireworks began bursting from all areas, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of Diwali.

CM stopped on the way back as well

After wrapping up the Sillod’s event, Eknath Shinde headed towards the airport but made a stop in Phulambri to meet with some office-bearers and party workers.