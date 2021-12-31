Guardian minister Desai on a three day visit to city

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

Guardian minister Subhas Desai will be on a three day visit in Aurangabad from January 1.

On Saturday Desai will review the work of the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial. On January 2, he will attend the ground breaking ceremony of the administrative building at Sillod at 11 am and inaugurate the sub-divisional office in Kannad at 2 pm. He will review the development works at Satara temple at 7 pm.

On January 3, he will attend the district planning committee meeting in the district collector office at 11 am. At 1 pm, he will hold discussions regarding Vaijapur Midc. Later, he will be present for the felicitation ceremony of teachers on the occasion of the Jayanti of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule. He will also participate in a programme at Yashwantrao Chavan hall at 4 pm and a bodybuilding competition at Maulana Azad research center at 5 pm.