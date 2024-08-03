Guardian minister flags off organ donation awareness rally

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The guardian minister Abdul Sattar underlined that he couldn’t become the guardian minister of Aurangabad but of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This could happen because Sandipan Bhumre became an MP. Anyway, there are 72 days remaining for the upcoming election. Hence a significant share will be earmarked for the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) during this tenure, said the guardian minister while speaking at a function organised at GMCH, to mark National Organ Donation Day, on Saturday.

The Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade, GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dean of Government Dental College Dr Maya Indurkar, GMCH’s Deputy Dean Dr Bharat Sonawane, Dr Mirza Shiraz Baig, Medical Superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade, Office on Special Duty (OSD) at Government Cancer Hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad, and Indian Medical Association (IMA) President Dr Ujjwala Dahiphale were present on the dais.

Resolution for vacant posts soon

Funds will be made available to GMCH and GDC. The efforts will also be made to facilitate PET Scan at Government Cancer Hospital. A resolution will be proposed in the cabinet meeting for filling up the vacant posts in GMCH and creating new positions, Abdul Sattar.

Former CM remembered

In his introductory speech, Dr Sukre reminisced about the late former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and the difficulties faced during his liver transplant. Abdul Sattar also expressed regret, saying that the former CM passed away due to the lack of organ donation.

Awareness rally for organ donation

The guardian minister also flagged off a rally organised to create awareness about organ donation after the event. The doctors and medical students participated in the rally in large numbers.

Box

In a lighter vein, Abdul Sattar said, “ I am also an ‘M S Surgeon’ who knows what’s in someone’s heart and on lips.”