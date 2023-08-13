Guardian minister to hoist tri-colour on I-Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The main administrative flag hoisting programme will be organised on the premises of the divisional commissioner's office in view of the 76th Independence Day celebration.

District guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre will hoist the tri-colour at 9.5 am, on August 15.

The divisional commissioner instructed all the Government and semi-Government offices not to conduct the flag hoisting programme between 8.35 am and 9.35 am on Tuesday. However, they can do it before 8.35 am or after 9.35 am.