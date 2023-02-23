Guardian minister to inspect G20 works

Aurangabad:

The countdown for the arrival of the G20 delegation in the city has started. Hence the guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre will be inspecting the development and the beautification works done and ongoing in different parts of the city, tomorrow (February 24).

The inspection will start from Chikalthana Airport at 10 am. The district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, the administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Abhijeet Chaudhari, the commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta, the MSEDCL chief engineer Sachin Talewar, additional municipal commissioner B B Nemane, city engineer A B Deshmukh, public works department (PWD) chief engineer Dilip Ukirde and other key officers from AMC, PWD and MSEDCL will be present on the occasion.