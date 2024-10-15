Guidance Classes for NET-SET aspirants in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The pre-IAS Coaching Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct guidance classes for the aspirants of the National Eligibility Test (NET) and State Eligibility Test (SET).

Qualifying either of the tests is mandatory eligibility for seeking jobs as assistant professors in senior colleges and universities in the State.

Hundreds of students from the postgraduate departments of Bamu and affiliated colleges who have 55 per cent above marks appear for these tests. Pre-IAS Coaching Centre director Dr Sadiq Bagwan appealed to the candidates to visit the campus for admission to the coaching classes.