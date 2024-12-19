Guidance & coaching on direct services & police personnel recruitment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pre-IAS, NET-SET Coaching Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct coaching and guidance classes for recruitment of direct services and police personnel,

besides NET-SET, MPSC and UPSC examinations.

The coaching will be provided under the different schemes of the Central and State Governments. Earlier, the centre used to impart coaching only for UPSE, MPSC and NET-SET examinations only.

It may be noted that many graduates from the university departments and affiliated colleges prepare for the different competitive examinations. In view of this, VC Dr Vijay Fulari gave approval to the proposal of holding coaching and guidance for police recruitment and direct services.

Registration for the coaching has already started. The last date of registration is December 31.

The classes will commence on January 6. Centre director Dr Sadique Bagwan appealed to all desirous students to contact the centre for the details.