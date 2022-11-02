Gujarat-based seed company cheats city trader

Aurangabad

Gujarat-based Aalamdar Seeds Pvt Ltd company (Nagalpur, tehsil Anjar, district Kachchh) supplied grass seeds amounting Rs 8.99 lakh to a city trader despite having no permission to sell the seeds in Maharashtra. The incident came to the fore in a raid conducted by the agriculture department in the seed shop. A case has been registered against the owner and the directors of the company with Kranti Chowk police station.

Divisional quality control officer of the agriculture department Ashish Kaluse inspected the seeds at Umesh Krushi Kendra at New Mondha on September 21. It was found that Amaldar - 51 seeds were stored in the shop for sale. When inquired with the shop owner Umesh Soni about the seeds, he said that the company had sent him 1,000 bags of seeds weighing one kg each for sale on September 3. Kaluse then asked for the bill and permit of the company but were not available. Hence, show-cause notices were served to the shop owner and the seed company. On October 10, Soni clarified that he purchased the seeds from the company considering that it has permission and asked the company to send the permit and license copy to him. However, the company did not send the license. The agriculture department then asked the company to send the permit, but it was not produced. Hence, Kaluse lodged a complaint with Kranti Chowk police against the owner, directors, and officer Praful Bhavanbhai Chavan (Nagalpura Moti, Kachchh). A case of cheating has been registered under the seeds control act. PI Rajendra Holkar is further investigating the case.