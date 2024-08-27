Gulam Hussain passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gulam Hussain Gulam Rasool, a resident of Asifiya Colony and retired officer of the Public Works Department (PWD) passed on Monday evening.

He was 77 leaves behind wife, two sons, two daughters and extended family. His Namaz-E-Janaza was performed at Jama Masjid and burial took place at the adjacent graveyard last night.