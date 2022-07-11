Gunthewari Cell to record Rs 100 crore collection

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 11:

The Maha Vikas Aghadi led-government had ordered the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to regularise the illegal constructions built in the city till December 2020 under Gunthewari Act. The drive is underway for the past year. So far, 8,000 files had been approved and a revenue of Rs 98.50 crore has been recorded. The civic administration is hoping to touch the magic figure of the Rs 100 crore collection, soon.

For smooth and effective implementation of the Act, the AMC had appointed a panel of 50 architects and engineers to assist the applicants desirous to legalise their properties. The properties are regularised based on ready reckoner since July 2021. The AMC is collecting 50 per cent charge of the area's ready reckoner upon the residential property up to 1500 square feet in size and a total of 100 per cent charges as per ready reckoner on commercial properties.

The AMC has received 9,482 proposals, out of which, 8,000 files have been approved. The AMC earned a revenue of Rs 98.50 crore. The charges for rejected files will be refunded soon. The AMC sources believe there could be at least 40,000 to 45,000 illegal properties. In this context, the AMC has geared up to set up independent cell. It is learnt that out of the total proposals the majority of response is from Satara-Deolai properties. The response is not enthusiastic in other parts of the city.

Earlier, the AMC had served notices to 373 commercial properties due to be legalised under the act. The AMC threatened of taking action, but six months passed to it and no action has been taken against them, so far?