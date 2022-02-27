Gunthewari deadline extended to March 31

6, 875, proposal submitted, 4,469 approved

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) launched the Gunthewari scheme to authorize illegally constructed properties. Despite repeated extensions, citizens did not respond to the scheme. However, the municipal administration has decided to extend the scheme till March 31. Only 4,469 properties have been regularized in the last six months, fetching the AMC a revenue of Rs 66 crore.

The AMC undertook the Gunthewari campaign from September 2021. The scheme has been extended three times so far. It was decided to regularize the properties built before December 31, 2020. Fifty percent of the ready reckoner charges were being levied for residential properties and the full ready reckoner rate for commercial properties. In the last six months, the town planning department received 6,875 proposals. Out of which 4,469 proposals were approved. 257 proposals were rejected.

The deadline for regularization of Gunthewari expires on Monday. Against this backdrop, administrator Astik Kumar Pandey has once again extended the term by one month. Proposals can now be submitted till March 31. Pandey has now said that this is the last extension. The process of regularization of received files will continue for the next 3 months till June. Officials from the town planning department will work full time to implement this regularization process. The administrator has clarified that the work of Gunthewari cell will be stopped after 90 days.