Gunthewari process to go-digital from January

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Municipal Commissioner G. Srikanth announced that the plot division regularization (Gunthewari) process will be simplified, faster and online starting in January. He also instructed the appointment of an architect in the Town Planning Department to promote Transfer of Development Rights (TDR).

G. Srikanth held a meeting with additional commissioners and Town Planning Department officials. He directed them to implement the online process in the new year. Proposals for regularization are usually submitted through private architects. Sometimes, there are discrepancies in penalty fees. If the fee paid is insufficient, the applicant must pay the required amount. If excess fees are paid, the extra amount must be refunded. To encourage TDR, Srikanth emphasized the need for an architect in the town planning department. He also ordered a list of TDR beneficiaries to be published on the municipal website and called for awareness campaigns on TDR. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioners Ranjit Patil, Santosh Wahule, Deputy Director Manoj Garje, Assistant Commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, Aparna Thete and other officials.