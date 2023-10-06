Guru app helps student return to school after father's death

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also intervened and called the student

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A student in class 10th of municipal school Cidco N-7 who had dropped out of school to support her family after her father's death has returned to school after the Guru app, a mobile application launched by the municipal corporation of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, helped identify her as a dropout.

The Guru app knows how long a student has been continuously absent. Class X students of Misarwadi were absent for 30 consecutive days, and the app alerted the authorities. Deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, Ganesh Dandge, education officer Bharat Tingote, programme officer Dnyandeo Sangle, head master Ahmed Patel, class teachers Vaishali Deshmukh, and Mahesh Karad reached the student's house this morning.

The student told the authorities that she had left school because of her financial situation. The authorities explained the importance of education to her, and she said that she would come back to school, study well, and grow up. Patel promised to bear her entire expenses till 12th.

DCM Pawar intervenes

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also intervened and called the student on September 17 to request her to come back to school. The municipal corporation has succeeded in bringing back 30 school leavers so far with the help of the Guru app.