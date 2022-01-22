Gurumohan Prasad Kakkad passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

Retired deputy superintendent of police Gurumohan Prasad Kakkad (95) passed away on Saturday due to old age. He is survived by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of Sujit Kakkad, assistant sales tax commissioner, Pune and Aurangabad based entrepreneur Ranjit Kakkad. His last rites were performed at Banewadi crematorium on Saturday evening.