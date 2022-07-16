Gurupurnima festival celebrated with enthusiasm

Devotees flock to see Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj

Aurangabad, July 16:

Devotees from all over the country came to Aurangabad to witness the Gurupurnima festival of Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj on Saturday. Every devotee was overjoyed after getting blessed by Pulaksagarji Maharaj.

The festival was organised by the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath temple, Rajabazar. This festival was arranged on the lines of Samosharan at Hirachand Kasturchand Kasliwal premises in Nawabpura Chowk. Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj was seated on a beautifully decorated rotating platform (Dharmapeeth) built in the middle of the stage surrounded by the devotees.

The devotees chanted 'Jaikara Gurudev ka, Jai Jai Gurudev'. Bollywood singer S Rahul mesmerized everyone by singing 'Jo Guru Ko Manege Hum Unhe Manege, Pulaksagarji Maharaj Teri Mahima Gayege'. A team of young girls performed the Bharatanatyam and presented Guru Mahima. Devotees also duly performed pooja and abhishek. Devotees were overwhelmed with songs, music, devotion and Guruvaani throughout the Gurupurnima celebration.

The ceremony lasted for nearly four hours. All office bearers of Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath temple, Chaturmas Committee and devotees were present on the occasion.